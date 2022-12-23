One of the things I was always told as a child was that I shouldn’t seek validation from others. It seemed like a common theme for adults to instruct children to rely mostly upon themselves for reassurance and as long as we were proud of ourselves, the peer pressure that typically accompanies receiving that validation wouldn’t be an issue for us.

The problem with that concept is that humans need validation. We need people to see and recognize us. We all want to be given praise when we feel we’ve earned it. If we worked hard on a company project, we want to be recognized by our peers and supervisors. If we perform a poem or song at an open mic, we hope to be told we’re talented. If we create art in some form, we want someone, even just one person, to tell us that it’s beautiful. We want to know that we’re moving in the right direction and sometimes receiving confirmation of that helps us feel more at ease with our decision and the path we’re on.

Taking ourselves out of our comfort zones can be frightening, especially if we think there’s a chance that we could be rejected in some way. Essentially, wanting to be validated by others is not the form of weakness it has been portrayed to be. It’s simply human nature.

In my opinion, yearning to be told you’re good enough can be perfectly healthy as long as you keep a few things in mind about yourself and the person/people from which you are seeking validation.

First, you have to have a pretty good idea of who you are, who you want to be, and what your values are. Knowing these three things, in my experience, is the key to refraining from chasing approval from the wrong people. If you find yourself exhausted or ashamed because of the things you have to say or do to obtain validation from someone, it’s likely not worth the misery you’re experiencing to get it.

The next thing to consider when you find yourself feeling unsure about your desire for someone’s affirmation is whether you respect the person/people. Do you think they are smart? Are they kind and genuinely good people? This is not to ask if they are perfect. There isn’t a single person in the history of our planet who hasn’t ever made a mistake, so don’t judge too harshly.

Rather, consider the things you know about them as a person. Think about how you’ve witnessed them treat others. Have they been consistently rude? Do they have a sense of superiority or act like others are beneath them? Do they jeopardize the security of others by bending or breaking the rules? Do they build themselves up by tearing others down? If so, bending over backward to receive their praise is probably not the best idea.

I think it’s unrealistic to instruct people to simply not care what others think of them. If it were as easy as just deciding not to care, no one would have any issues with their self-esteem because the words of others wouldn’t have any effect.

The truth is, we as humans want others to be proud of us. We crave the feeling of our idols and heroes giving us kind words. The issue begins when we lose ourselves in the pursuit of praise from others, so listen to your gut. You know the difference between something that feels right for you and something that feels wrong. You know who you are and who you want to be, and as long as you don’t compromise your values or push yourself too far, working hard to receive the recognition you want and need doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

It can just be something that helps you feel genuinely proud of yourself.