THEY SAID IT

“I chose Bladen County because a writer should write about what they know. And I know my life in Bladen County through my eyes. I was raised on a farm and I am shrinking away on the same farm. My farm is in Carver’s Creek, Council, Bladen County, North Carolina. I tell everyone that I live at ‘The Center of the Known Universe.’ Folks look at me sideways when I tell them that, but it is the center of my universe. My husband and children and grandchildren live on the farm with me. I live in paradise.”

Amy Stevens, author of “Dream Seller,” a book set in rural North Carolina.

***

“That’s me and Mike Tyson.”

James “Bonecrusher” Smith, talking about images he had displayed during the Martin Luther King Day parade. Smith and his wife Doreen were set up and selling plates of barbecue to raise funds for Champions for Kids in honor of their daughter who passed away in 2021.

***

“The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is an important component of the Foundation’s workforce preparedness strategy. Our goal is for Golden LEAF Scholars to gain the talent, knowledge, and skills necessary to help North Carolina’s rural communities thrive by returning home to live, work and raise families.”

Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president, chief executive officer, talking about Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship.

***

“DMV customers must remain vigilant as criminals try newer ways to defraud customers and steal their identities. If you receive any unexpected email alleging you owe the DMV or the State money, then be very wary and contact the agency to verify the truth of the communication from an official telephone number or email address, but do not use the contact info one appearing in the email.”

Wayne Goodwin, Department of Motor Vehicle commissioner, warning residents about increased scam attempts locally.

***

“Sending our well wishes to the North Carolinians who traveled to Washington, DC today for the 50th @March_for_Life. I will always stand for pro-life values and work to save as many unborn lives as possible.”

United States Sen. Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC), in a tweet about the anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. on Frioday.