“This is so exciting and a strong outreach to this Latino community is so important, and we truly appreciate the support.” Sondra Guyton, Bladen Community College, talking about an initiative by the Bladen Journal to make it easier for Bladen County’s Hispanic population to access local news.

***

“NCSC has developed a way to make the rules of safety, fun and easy to learn – it’s called Safetypup®! The materials reach youngsters at their age level and contain topics that can affect a child’s life. Safetypup® has become a safety hero and positive role model for our young children. Safetypup® is a fun-loving puppy and a visible reminder to stay safe and drugfree.”

Dale Royer, coordinator for National Child Safety Council, talking a program that promotes safety for young children who use the internet.

***

“This will greatly reduce homeowners insurance and offset the fire tax at the same time.”

Stephen W. Camlin, Fire Chief of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue Inc., talking about an upgrade in Fire Protection Class.

***

“This is a monumental day for the people of our state. Medicaid Expansion is the working families bill of the decade in North Carolina.”

NC Gov. Roy Cooper talking about Monday’s signing of the Medicaid Expansion Bill.

***

“Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

Gov. Roy Cooper talking about his veto Friday of Senate Bill 41: Guarantee 2nd Amend Freedom and Protections on Friday, which would have removed sheriffs’ authority to refuse a permit based on criminal background checks and other indicators.