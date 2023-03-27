So judging all students by the same

standards seems counterintuitive

Education seems to have become one of “those” topics. You know, the ones that are suggested to be omitted from conversations at parties. The topics that everyone seems to have a different opinion about and that will cause an awkward silence in the room if someone doesn’t intervene in a timely manner to change the subject.

Much like everything else, education has become a tool for political parties to enforce their beliefs on the students who will one day grow up to run the country. It’s a fantastic opportunity to introduce pro-party propaganda, or at least remove the things that staunchly go against the party’s values.

So much of the conversation around education focuses on what the parents do and don’t want that it often seems like no one is paying attention to what the students themselves want. I certainly cannot speak for all of today’s youth, especially as I am almost a decade removed from my own high school graduation, but I feel pretty confident in this next statement.

Students want less pressure put on them.

The world that young people live in now is filled with more academic stress than any generation that came before them. Before older readers roll their eyes, think about that statement. The progression of K-12 curriculum, given the rapid advancement of technology, means that students today are learning more advanced concepts than any of the preceding classes from their grade.

My 13-year-old nephew, for example, is currently in the eighth grade and is becoming increasingly frustrated with STEM subjects. He’s been learning algebra since seventh grade, a topic I didn’t begin until ninth grade. In the 1950s, less than 80 years ago, only 24 percent of high school students were enrolled in Algebra. Only 11 percent took a geometry course. Certainly, only a prodigious seventh grader would have dared attempt to decipher Algebra.

Students today take about 112 standardized tests throughout their K-12 education. Dividing that number by the amount of years a student is in school equals about 8 standardized tests per academic year or nearly one test a month. For those who have never had the misfortune of sitting through one of those tests, each individual test lasts approximately 90 minutes. Educators, however, require about 90 additional minutes to distribute materials and make their own preparations.

For students with test anxiety (which is between 40 and 60 percent of all American K-12 students), these standardized assessments are the thing they dread the most. From a very early age, children use their standardized test scores to calculate their worth as students, and often, as people.

On the days when test results are received, the school day is filled with comparisons by students, and those who made high scores are viewed as “the smart kids.” Some with low scores will make jokes or excuses for themselves, some will try harder next time, but many students will simply distance themselves from learning and school altogether to protect their pride and egos. No child is encouraged by feeling stupid, and unfortunately, these feelings of academic inferiority and resentment only increase.

Essentially, standardized testing works for the students it works for, and that is great. But what about the students who struggle with testing? What about students who take longer to grasp concepts? What about those who would require extra attention to ensure they keep up with their peers? Continuing to force standardized testing despite protests from students and educators only demonstrates to those who may struggle that their educational well-being is not as important as students who learn quicker and easier. You wouldn’t judge the intelligence of a fish based on its ability to climb a tree, so it seems silly to expect every child to thrive under the same academic circumstances, especially when common core makes it unacceptable to teach concepts in a variety of ways.

Expecting the ever-shrinking supply of teachers to stretch themselves even thinner for already too-little pay is not the answer.

All I know from my own experiences and from observing the young students around me is that you can lead a child to school, but you can’t make them learn, especially when you make the experience stressful.

Sara Fox is the editor of the Bladen Journal and can be reached at sfox@www.bladenjournal.com or by calling 910-862-4163.