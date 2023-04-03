“Effective immediately, any person seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina is no longer required to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit.”

A statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office related to the veto of a Senate Bill sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt Jr. repealing the law requiring permits for purchasing handguns.

***

“This playground will help children with disabilities to better enjoy playtime with their peers, and family members with disabilities can participate in outside play together. By focusing on the power of play rather than our differences, this park will eliminate the stigma of disabilities.”

Trilium CEO Joy Futrell talking about Trillium Health Resources’ funding to build a new playground at Bladen County Park off U.S. 701 between Clarkton and Elizabethtown.

***

“@POTUS’ [Pres. Joe Biden’s] radical “rush-to-green” policies have made us more reliant on OPEC and Russia for our energy supply needs. That’s why @HouseGOP just passed H.R. 1 to unleash production here at home and restore American energy dominance.”

A tweet authored by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce (@HouseCommerce) in response to a Bloomberg story about OPEC+ making a surprise “million-barrel cut” in oil production.

***

“Sec. Raimondo said it best, and we’re glad to keep working with the Biden-Harris Administration to close the digital divide in communities in every corner of North Carolina.”

A tweet by Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) in regard to a presentation by Gina M. Raimondo, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce saying “It is past time that every American is connected with affordable, high-speed internet.”

***

“Modernizing our 9-1-1 infrastructure with Next Generation 9-1-1 will begin saving lives in our communities the moment it is deployed, which is why I am proud to lead this bipartisan legislation with @RepAnnaEshoo.”

Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) responding to news about him and Anna Eshoo, R-California, introducing a bill to “Modernize Nation’s Aging 9-1-1 Systems”