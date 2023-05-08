THEY SAID IT

“Youth has always been an important part of our organization. We are honored to provide these scholarships to help our deserving young members further their education and realize their dreams.”

Eric Pilson, WoodmenLife Community Outreach Advisor, talking about local graduates receiving WoodmenLife scholarships.

***

“I’m very proud to combine the blueberries with the golf course. Our background is in the produce industry, and integrating a little bit of that with the golf course — it’s very personal to us as a family. We are Vineyard Golf at White Lake because you’ll see blueberry vines along the golf course that you can easily pick and eat at any time, which sets us apart from other golf courses.”

Billy Augustine, an owner of Vineyard Golf at White Lake, talking about the new restaurant, The Upper Deck at the golf course.

***

“I joined the Navy to continue a tradition of family military service. I am a third-generation Navy sailor…. “My hometown taught me the importance of teamwork. You can’t be a good leader in the Navy without being a team player.”

Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Schaffer, of Elizabeth City, who serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

***

“We’re going to continue to work to protect women’s reproductive freedom in North Carolina.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor), making reference to abortion legislation.

***

“Biden and Mayorkas have failed this country with their open border policies, and it will only get worse as Title 42 ends. America deserves effective border security, and @HouseGOP’s Secure the Border Act is an important factor in restoring our sovereignty.”

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana (@RepClayHiggins) commenting on Twitter about Title 42, which has been used in the past to “stop the introduction of communicable diseases.” More recently it has been used in general to stop immigration into America.