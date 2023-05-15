“We really want to encourage people to send us photos and information of any chipmunks they see in any county east of I-95. We will use this information to update our chipmunk distribution map, which we will then use to assess the animal’s conservation status in the state and any need for conservation planning or research we may do in the future.”

Andrea Shipley, a mammalogist with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, talking about the rare sightings of chipmunks in southeastern North Carolina.

***

“We began the renovations in hopes to increase our patient experience. With the calming environment and advanced technology, our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for patients to come in for their annual mammograms.”

Radiology Manager Tony Brisson talking about changes in the mammography suite Bladen County Hospital

***

“By giving those without a fishing license a ‘pass’ for these events, we’re hoping that moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas — whoever is taking that child fishing — see the value in investing in a license for the future. Fishing is a fantastic family bonding activity.”

Manager Sandra Bridges, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission operations

and program development manager, talking about National Fishing and Boating Week, June 3-11.

***

“Law enforcement officers across North Carolina’s 5th District, and the entire nation, work around the clock to protect our communities. Thank you for your courage and unwavering service!”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. Fifth District. Commenting on Twitter about National Police Week.

***

“Today marks the start of National Police Week, a time when we thank our men and women in blue for their service and reflect on the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe. To all who protect and serve—thank you. And to all who who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe—your memory will never be forgotten.”

U.S. Rep Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House and Representative of California’s 20th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, commenting on National Police Week.