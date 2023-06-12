THEY SAID IT

“What we do here is learn the basic knowledge of haircutting and the basic knowledge to prepare you for the state board. As the student grows, and they get out on their own, they’ll fill their niche… In the barber world, we call it a signature style and that’s what they’ll be known for.”

Robeson Community College instructor Connie Baker talking about the college’s barber students.

“Wayne, I’d just like to go ahead and congratulate you and your staff for crafting a very tight budget in this economic climate. This is our 18th budget together. There’s been some great budgets, and there’s been some that I may not have agreed with and voted against. But I just wanted to say that as we met and we went through $90-plus million of pages and tried to find savings, tried to find ways to support our residents and employees — I just wanted to let them know, with any budget we may not always get what we want, but we try harder.”

Lumberton Councilman John Cantey speaking to City Manager Wayne Horne during the Light & Power Fund the meeting, talking about the city’s 2023-2024 budget.

“North Carolina’s visionary leadership in higher education has distinguished our state and made a real difference for our people. These recommendations will help strengthen this system and keep it as the priceless gem and economic recruitment tool it is for our state.”

Gov. Roy Cooper talking about the Governor’s Commission on Public University Governance which is designed to advise the Office of the Governor and the public on the status of public university governance in North Carolina and on strategies to successfully position the state’s universities to meet the needs of future students.

“I served with Rachel in the Legislature and she would make a great Lt. Governor!”

Former NC representative from Lumberton talking about N.C. Sen. Rachel Hunt (D-Dist. 42)who is running for the position of lieutenant governor because, “the Republican plan isn’t this year’s 12-week abortion ban; it’s next year’s total abortion ban.”

“Republicans must use every tool at our disposal to rip out this rot from our government and break the censorship laundering enterprise for good. Anything else would be a total dereliction of duty.”

NC. Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) referencing a news story headlined “Billionaire Biden donor bankrolled 2020 election social media censorship effort; Newly disclosed document confirms billionaire Pierre Omidyar financed the public-private partnership to censor election-related Twitter and Facebook posts.