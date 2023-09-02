THEY SAID IT

“We experience a higher number of boats on the water during the summer holiday weekends. Factor in impaired boat operators or passengers and it greatly increases the risk of a serious or tragic incident. Additionally, we will see an increase in vehicle traffic especially on those roads around our lakes and waterways. This is why we continue to combine our effort with SHP and others to bring an increased awareness of the negative effects of impaired operation of boats and vehicles. Our goal is for everyone to be able to enjoy a safe holiday weekend.”

Lt. Nathan Green of the Wildlife Commission, talking about the need for increasted patrols during the Labor Day Holiday.

“If you see water crossing a road, do not drive through it. It only takes 12 inches of moving water to carry away most cars. If you see water on a road, turn around, don’t drown!”

A statement from the The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, encouraging drivers not to drive through flooded areas caused by Tropical Storm Idalia.

“We do accept leachate from the Sampson County Landfill. And then there is some PFAS in that. The deputy director said there’s some level of that in almost all wastewater. That it may be on average a little higher than other types of wastewater. But at present there is no standard on PFAS in terms of wastewater.”

Lumberton City Attorney Holt Moore talking about a decision to accept leachate from Sampson County that has very high levels of PFAS from the industrial sludge from Chemours. PFAS are a class of about 15,000 compounds used to make products across dozens of industries resistant to water, stains and heat. Often, they are called “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down and have been linked to cancer, kidney disease, liver conditions, immune disorders, birth defects and other health problems.

“The governor of Massachusetts declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard over illegal immigration. The state recently received $1.9 million from FEMA to house and transport migrants. An alternate solution: Illegal immigrants should be deported, not rewarded.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter.

“Renee and I are keeping @SteveScalise and the Scalise family in our prayers. Steve’s faith and strength is undeniable and inspirational, and we stand with you during this fight.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) in a post on X (Twitter) referencing a post by U.S. Rep and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise), who posted “After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.”