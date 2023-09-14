“We are incredibly proud of the growth our students have made. Overall, 75% of Bladen County Schools met or exceeded growth.

Brendan McCarthy, BCS Director of Accountability and Title 1, talking about a recent state report on how local schools are performing.

***

“It remains too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, [Hurricane] Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic.”

A statement from the National Hurricane Center on Satuday talking about hurricane Lee, which has developed into a major hurricane, now expected to bring higher than normal waves to many beaches on the East Coast and to make landfall Saturday even in Maine.

***

“Femme in STEM has grown in popularity every year and we love that because it means more young women have an opportunity to see themselves in a science, technology, engineering and math career. We are excited about the stellar line up of women we have this year and look forward to a very successful event,”

Gail Lemiec, unique experiences coordinator, NCAFF, talking about Saturday’s hands-on activities and experiments, at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

***

I started a project to make support kits for Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers, funded by bake sales.”

Bianca Chan, a student at the N.C.School of Science and Mathematics, who has become an advocate for Alzheimer’s patients.

***

“Elections officials encourage all eligible individuals to register to vote and cast ballots in this year’s municipal elections. Those elected in 2023 will serve in the government closest to you – your city, town, or village governing board. Their decisions about local matters like sidewalks, zoning, water, sewer, and police and fire services directly affect your community.”

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, urging residents to register to vote and to take part in the Nov. 7 elections.