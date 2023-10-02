THEY SAID IT

“It sounded like they were right behind me. All you’re thinking in that moment is ‘Where are my babies and how can I get them safe?’”

Jessica Scott, a Lumberton parent who attended the Sept. 8 Lumberton football game when shots were fired in the parking lot just outside of the bleachers.

***

“Finally expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental achievement that will extend health insurance to people who need it. This means better health care, including those with mental health and substance use disorders, hope for rural hospitals struggling to stay open and billions of dollars for our economy. This action is long overdue, and we aren’t wasting a moment in beginning enrollment in North Carolina.”

NC Gov. Roy Cooper, talking about approved legislation that makes Medicaid available to more people in North Carolina.

***

“We did see a dip in vaccination rates in young kids [during the pandemic]. A lot of kids were not

being seen for their wellchild care (visits), including their vaccinations.”

Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist and the epidemiology section chief in the Division of Public Health of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, talking about children who fell behind on their vaccination schedules during COVID-19 pandemic.

***

“Historically, each fall our ancestors would celebrate the harvest season with food and fellowship. I am looking forward to seeing our relatives and friends from near and far. It is truly a time to celebrate our heritage.”

John L. Lowery, Lumbee tribal chairman, talking about the annual “Dance of Harvest Moon Powwow” celebrated by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

***

“Under @SpeakerMcCarthy, @HouseGOP has passed legislation to secure our Southern border, cut reckless spending, lower your energy costs, and help families keep more money in their pockets. Thanks to Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, these results will help us grow our majority.”

N.C.Rep. Richard Hudson, R-8th District (@RepRichHudson) stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter).