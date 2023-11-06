THEY SAID IT

“My thing is if you know something, and you want to advocate, you want to educate, you just know that in order for the word to get out, you need to let people know that there’s help out there.”

Nettie Wilson-Pernell, an advocate for breast cancer prevention talking about the need to focus on treatment year-round, not just the month of October- Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

***

“Whatever the need is, we also try to meet it. We want to change lives.”

LaTonya Ridges, a social worker part of A.T.L.A.S. (Addiction Treatment: Linking Access & Services). The clinic provides services to assist individuals with substance abuse.

****

“We are here tonight to highlight the amazing accomplishments of our alumni and present those to our community to encourage and uplift current and future students.”

Dr. Rebekah Lowry, director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP, talking about a recent awards event honoring distinguished alumni and Hall of Fame inductees.

***

“In the news this morning: since Biden was elected, bacon prices are up 17%, coffee is up 33% and gas is up over 70%. The average American can afford 4% less since Biden entered office. It is no surprise his poll numbers are tanking.”

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon, R-Nebraska) talking about price hikes in the last two years.

***

“Thank you to all the first responders who have jumped into action to combat the ongoing wildfires in the western part of our state. I have been in touch with local leaders to provide assistance as necessary. – RC.”

Gov. Roy Cooper, (@NC_Governor) talking about wildfires near Asheville.