“I know many people are thinking, ‘Well, I had COVID, or I’ve already been vaccinated,’ but this new COVID vaccine is updated to match the changes in the virus and restore protection that does decrease over time. It’s similar to the flu shot you get every year. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, and it’s free for everyone — either through your insurance or through a CDC vaccine program.”

Mandy Cohen, the former secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services

***

“I think the citizens of Whiteville are looking for a change. The board is historically made of older men who have been there a long time, but I believe — and the citizens believe — it’s time to move forward.”

Joshua Harris, new Whiteville City Councilman who is 31-years-old. Talking about his youth compared to other council members.

***

“I am very excited to join the Band Directors Marching Band. I was not able to be part of the band for the Rose Parade, but the Macy’s Parade is my other favorite to watch each year. I can’t believe I will actually be in it this time. I am also looking forward to our special performance at the 9/11 Memorial, where we will play three songs during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of first responders. I know that will be an emotional performance.”

Meggan Hollis, music department staff member and athletic band assistant at UNC Pembroke, who has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

***

“The NC By Train program is seeing record-breaking ridership this year, with nearly 450,000 North Carolinians taking the train so far in 2023. And with exciting investments in passenger rail on the horizon, our state continues to grow more connected than ever.”

NC. Gov. Roy Cooper (NC_Governor) in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

***

“When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored. This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials. I commend Chairman Loudermilk and his team for their diligent work to ensure the thousands of hours of videos are promptly processed to be uploaded to the committee’s public website. Processing will involve blurring the faces of private citizens on the yet unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture.”

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson), in a post on X (formerly Twitter).