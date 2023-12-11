THEY SAID IT

“We were honored to host 150 guests and join in sponsorship of the Working Lands Trust benefit. Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery is committed to supporting WLT’s mission of preserving local farms and keeping them moving forward. It is especially meaningful that part of the funds raised go towards supporting Bladen County FFA clubs, which help nurture and build the future generations of agricultural professionals.”

Derrick Rice, events director at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, talking about hosting the FFA Farm Revival event that supports farmland conservation.

“I grew up in a small town in North Carolina, Elizabethtown. It’s about 3,000 people with one Walmart. It’s just a small town. I have a twin brother, two sisters, and I have an older brother. I’m the youngest out of everybody. My mom and dad both worked. My mom worked in the hospital and my dad was a saw filer at a saw mill. He also cut grass on the side. When we were old enough, we were always outside in the yard helping him cut the grass. We were always in sports as well. That’s what we were really interested in growing up. My parents always had us in sports and doing activities. My parents had a very positive impact in my life, for sure.

Larrell Murchison, defensive end for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, talking about growing up in Elizabethtown.

“The out-of-control border is impacting my district the same way it’s impacting every district throughout these United States.” – @RepDonaldsPress on the #BidenBorderCrisis. Joe Biden’s open border policies have turned every community into a border community.”

A post on X by House Republicans (@HouseGOP)

“Prepare for winter weather by updating emergency preparedness kits and paying attention to trusted and official sources of information regarding weather alerts.”

A post on X by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor)

“Abortion bans are dangerous. All NC Republican legislators supported the one here – even those who promised otherwise. Republicans promise a stricter ban next session. Remember in November.”

A post on X by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor)