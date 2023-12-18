THEY SAID IT

“I know that I have a new perspective and appreciation for my community! I feel a huge amount of responsibility, but also CAPABILITY after completing this program.”

A comment by a participant in the Leadership Bladen Class of 2003.

“It was extremely dark, like no one had been in there. When we turned on the light, that’s when we saw my mom, leaning over the right hand side of the bed rail, and she was throwing up. And I just started screaming.”

LaWanda Mason, whose mother is at Huntersville Health and Rehabilitation Center outside Charlotte, talking about the need for more nurses in North Carolina.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable anymore to call these individual problems. “These are systemic failures that we have not been able to address.”

Malinda Maynor Lowery, talking about her new film “Lumbeeland,”which explores the drug culture among the Lumbee Tribe.

“So very sad to hear of the loss of Eric Montross whose contributions to the UNC community and our state went far beyond his championship basketball skills. Our deepest condolences go out to all family, friends and Tar Heels. The Big E made a big difference in this world.”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) In a post on X about Former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross, who died Sunday at the age of 52.

“Keep digging”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC. 9th District (@RepDanBishop), commenting about a post by the North State Journal (@nsjnews) stating “North State Journal turned away from Greensboro facility contracted to house unaccompanied minors.”