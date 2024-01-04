THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s top three employment sectors all showed improvement during the last. Jobs in Manufacturing, Health Care and Education all showed increased during 2023. As jobs continue to return in a post-COVID-19 economy, we hope to see continued growth. Beyond having a number of significant job creators, the county benefits from its location — “perfectly situated between Miami (Florida) and Maine” on Interstate 95. Robeson County also benefits from North Carolina’s hot business economy, which was ranked as America’s top state for Business in 2023 by CNBC and other industry polls. All these factors and more show a promise for a prosperous 2024.

THUMBS DOWN: The Lumbee Fairness Act, the latest federal push to bring full recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has again stalled in the halls of congress. In the second half of this congressional session, we urge elected leaders to take up the charge of sponsors U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ted Budd (R-NC), who introduced the bill in February. We encourage local residents to contact Tillis at 202-224-6342 and Budd at 202-224-3154 to show support and learn what more can be done to move this legislation out of committee.

THUMBS DOWN: Despite the existence of rules designed to keep county DSS violations in check, no state agency has the power to enforce them. The state Department of Health and Human Services advises the Office of State Human Resources but has no say over county hiring practices or decisions. This makes the risk of violating hiring standards high. In Cherokee County, alleged violations could draw millions in liability. This is a loophole the state must close.

THUMBS UP: Earlier this month, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina hosted the first controlled burn at the tribe’s Cultural Center in Pembroke. The controlled burn was held in honor of the Winter Solstice, which signifies the official start of winter. It also ranks as the darkest day of the year. “The controlled burn displayed cultural significance by returning light to the land and continuing the American Indian practice of using controlled burning for land management,” according to a statement from the tribe. The controlled burn also signified the official start of the Lumbee Cultural Burn Association.

THUMBS DOWN: Gas prices inched up in the days immediately following the holiday break. But it’s uncertain how long that will last. Statewide reports hint that prices may see another period of falling prices now that the main holiday travel period is behind us. Robeson County drivers found prices on Tuesday between $2.69 and $2.84 per gallon. Local drivers are enjoying some of the lowest prices in the country.

THUMBS UP: CDC encourages seniors to get vaccination against flu, COVID-19, RSV. It’s really become a no-brainer for everyone, but especially for seniors, to stay current with vaccinations. Still it’s encouraging to see the CDC issuing reminders and targeted statements.

THUMBS UP: The outpouring of generosity during holidays is a tradition in Robeson County. The tradition is greatly needed here in Robeson County, one of the poorest in the state. From the longstanding Empty Stocking Fund — organized by a partnership between The Robesonian, The Lumber River United Way and the Robeson County Department of Social Services — to many other philanthropic efforts, local residents have seen outreach efforts throughout the county.

THUMBS DOWN: Political rhetoric has seen noticeable deterioration leading into the March 5 primaries. We urge voters to look past the mudslinging and instead focus on core messages that define candidates’ qualifications for upholding the Constitution and providing leadership that will keep our country and its citizens safe, free and prosperous.

