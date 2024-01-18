THEY SAID IT

“Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility.”

Patrick De Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy, talking about average gas prices around the country.

***

“In the past, on every filing that’s come before me whether it’s automobile or homeowners’, I have said no because in my opinion the numbers that came to me were not justified.”

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talking about proposed home insurance price hikes.

***

“As far as people being tested and testing positive at the Health Department, we have not seen an increase in COVID. We’ve seen a lot of people, but only four positive cases. We’ve had a lot of people with the flu. We haven’t seen any positive RSVs here, either. But I know some of the hospitals and clinics have.”

Suzanne Jackson, Robeson County Public Health director, talking about cases of COVID-19 versus the flu.

***

“What have Democrats offered to “solve” the border crisis? Processing more illegal immigrants or granting mass amnesty. It would do nothing but WORSEN the crisis we face — and that’s their ultimate goal.

Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop), R-U.S. House, North Carolina Dist. 9.

***

Never have we seen such historic numbers of illegal border crossings – primarily due to President Biden & Secretary Mayorkas willfully disregarding the immigration laws on the books. As impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas continue.

David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer), R-U.S. House, North Carolina Dist. 7.

***

This federal investment in electric school buses in North Carolina is good for our students, economy and planet. These buses will protect our environment and help students get to school safely as North Carolina moves toward a clean energy future.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor)