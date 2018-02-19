More numbers about abortion in the U.S.

In response to Carl Hinson’s letter about abortion, here are some other numbers:

As many as 17 million children nationwide are struggling with food insecurity, meaning they do not have a dependable source of food (ABC News report).

One out of every 45 children – some 1.6 million – in the United States is homeless, according to a report recently released by the National Center on Family Homelessness. The majority of the children are under age 7.

Each week, nearly 60,000 children in the United States are reported as abused or neglected, with nearly 900,000 confirmed abuse victims last year. About 520,000 of those children end up in foster care each year (NBC News report).

According to the Organization for Children’s Rights, on any given day, there are nearly 428,000 children in foster care in the U.S. In 2015, over 670,000 children spent time in U.S. foster care. On average, children remain in state care for nearly two years and six percent of children in foster care have languished there for five or more years.

40,000 newborn infants are placed in foster care each year in the U.S. (Huffington Post report).

A federal study conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has found that at least 22,000 babies are left in hospitals each year by parents unwilling or unable to care for them. The majority of these children are born addicted to drugs or have some other kind of serious health issue.

A report from American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry found that sexual abuse of a child is reported about 80,000 times every year, but the number of unreported instances is far greater.

About 35,000 pregnancies are the result of rape in the US each year. Last year the youngest reported pregnant victim was 10 (Washington Post report).

I wonder how many letters Mr. Hinson has written about hungry, homeless, abused, abandoned, murdered already born children in America, or how many of these children he has fed, housed, fostered, adopted or cared for in any way. Has Hinson advocated ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies, including supporting access to healthcare and family planning?

Too many “conservatives” claim to care so much about the unborn, but they oppose allocating funds to feed, clothe, house, educate, and care for the millions of poor children who have already been born. It seems that once a child passes through the birth canal, that ‘conservative concern’ for a child’s life comes to a sudden end.

Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel