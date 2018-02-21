A real tragedy in America

America was again shocked, as it should be, by the latest tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla. What has become of respect of God and respect for precious human life and suffering?

One contributing factor is, God was thrown out of our schools and all public places by some Supreme Court judges who found, “posting of God’s Ten Commandments in schools, and even county government public places, unconstitutional.” Judges who also ruled prayer and teaching God ‘s Word in public schools unconstitutional.

Judges who are prohibited from interfering in religious matters by the First Constitutional Amendment.

That Amendment, which ensures freedom of religion, speech, the press, and the right to peaceably assemble, was intended to keep the federal government off these matters.

But now the federal government tentacles reach way down to even “restrooms.”

The overreach of the Supreme Court has gone uncontested by our legally elected government public officials. It is their duty to hold the judges accountable when they violate the Constitution and laws.

It was not just and humane when they ruled in Roe v. Wade and approved the killing of innocent human beings. The seven judges who voted for it, on that tragic decision, should have been impeached. Our Constitution assigns the making of the laws of the land to our legislators, not to the non-elected judges.

The Laws of God, which our forefathers held so dearly, have been replaced by man’s law. Now some Americans want us to celebrate what God calls abomination.

The loudest outcry about the latest school shooting of innocent children will come from political hypocrites who support the daily mass killing of thousands of innocent unborn human babies.

Repent, America, repent.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Okla.