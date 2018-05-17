BCC president apologizes for lack of graduation seating

To the Bladen Community College graduating class of 2018:

I wish to extend my sincerest apology to the families and friends who gathered for the 2018 graduation commencement program and were unable to be seated inside the auditorium.

Even with our most conscientious planning and preparations, sometimes, things go awry.

This grievous incident has brought great distress to our staff and faculty. Our BCC family is united in its commitment to provide an outstanding educational experience for every student throughout their college career. It is my regret that any family member or friend of a graduating student was unable to share this important moment with their student.

At Bladen Community College, our signature phrase is STUDENT CENTERED – FUTURE FOCUSED. It is our promise to the communities we serve to be vigilant in every detail of the college experience for our student body and their families. We ARE student centered. We ARE future focused.

I welcome your comments and encourage all who were affected by this unsettling situation to call me. I may be reached at 910-879-5500.

Most sincerely,

William Findt

President

Bladen Community College