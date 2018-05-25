Why are assault rifles so readily available?

Although one of the recent school shootings was done with a father’s shotgun and handgun, how often we hear of assaults on vulnerable innocent victims with rapid-fire weapons here in our nation. Hunting rifles and shotguns serve a useful purpose. Were it not for hunters, then flowers, shrubbery, vegetable gardens and food crops would be difficult if not impossible to raise — but an assault weapon would disintegrate a rabbit or squirrel, and leave a deer too riddled with lead for consumption.

Defense weapons serve a useful purpose in the trained hands of law-abiding citizens and especially law-enforcement officers. No training is required to murder innocent victims with rapid-fire assault weapons. Skillful aiming is not necessary; just point the weapon and fire a barrage of bullets at a group of innocent victims. Yet, there is an extremely profitable market for assault weapons here in our nation. Why? Preparation for the coming revolution! What revolution? The one gullible racists are led to fear with clever, rhetorical innuendo.

The irony? Mentally disturbed young white racists can buy rapid-fire assault weapons because gullible white racists create so lucrative a market that the assault weapons industry can make exorbitant campaign contributions! See the cycle? Hunting guns are useful; defense weapons are necessary; other than in military use, assault weapons are simply profitable. And monetary profit overrides public safety in corporate America, now doesn’t it?

Think about it, please.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg