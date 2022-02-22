To the Editor;

I can sum up Wayne Schaeffer’s Feb. 15th diatribe in one sentence: Democrats want us to get vaccinated, wear masks, have fair elections, condemn slavery, and admit racism is real.

So what do Republicans want?

The Republicans who rallied on 1/6/2021 want to destroy our democracy. They erected a gallows, threatening to hang VP Pence if he did not overturn the election. They attacked police offers, beating them and threatening to kill them with their own guns. They broke into the Capitol, did over $15 million in damage, defecated on the floors, and smeared their feces on the walls of the building at the heart of American democracy.

So tell me Wayne, which side really has an “unhinged lust for power”? What led Republicans to do these disgusting things?

Because just as Wayne stated, if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it people will begin to believe it. The biggest lie in American political history is the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. This lie by Republicans led to the insurrection against our nation’s Capitol.

The Bladen County Republican Party Chair chooses to use lies and hate to further divide us along the political lines that are splitting families, friends and even churches. But I know there are decent Republicans in our nation, state and in Bladen County that oppose the lies and political hatred Schaeffer chooses to instigate.

Will they stand up to the Big Lie? I hope they will, because we are all Americans and should strive to work together to better our nation, not destroy it.

Dwight Sheppard,

St. Pauls,

second vice chair of the Bladen County Democratic Party