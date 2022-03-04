People often do a poor job of discerning both the positive and negative accomplished by religion.

The good surely includes a built-in social life for adults, and a support system for the elderly and other outliers of society.

Ceremonial rituals and sacraments famously provide a kind of guarantee or insurance against the difficulties and fears of life.

Religion provides a coherent approach to “first things,” such as dating and marriage, childbirth and raising of children, and end of life.

Finally, churches provide a method to attain ethical goodness based on service to others.

On the other hand, church social connections are often too narrow to impart a rounded understanding of cultures and communities.

Sacraments often regress from celebration of spiritual progress to a substitution for such progress.

Religion often self-consciously isolates its members from civil society, and some churches claim to be a viable substitute for law and government altogether.

Finally, religious set-apartness often leaves individuals without the full range of tools necessary to ensure personal safety, health, and welfare.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah