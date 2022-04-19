On April 28, Bladen voters will have the opportunity to make their political choices official, as early voting for the mid-term primary begins. Primary Election Day itself is May 17. Everyone, it seems, is concerned about fair and honest elections. But election integrity cannot be accomplished without the active participation of the voter!

In order to trust that our votes are correctly counted and tabulated, without any suggestion of fraud, manipulation, or cheating, it requires citizen volunteers from each political party to become willing to participate at each voting site in monitoring, assisting, and in overseeing, the voting process at that site. Put simply, voting integrity requires two things: A trustworthy voting process, and responsible, informed voters.

But the integrity of the voting process also requires civic engagement from conscientious, concerned citizens—those who can appreciate that, as an involved citizen, they can play a very specific, and very active role. It requires that there be members from each political party onsite who are trained, active participants in the conduct and operation of a voting site. Participants must be willing to offer time and energy into becoming familiar with election laws and statutes. Locally and nationally, effective self-government requires engaged, informed voters, willing to work to ensure free and fair elections.

Every voting site must have trained, experienced personnel on-hand to assist voters. Voters interested in becoming a part of the voting process should contact their respective political party chairman, or contact the Bladen County Board of Elections.

Wayne Schaeffer

Chairman

Bladen County Republican Party