Bladen County is filled with exceptionally wonderful people. When there is a need in Bladen (a devastating illness, a home fire, loss of loved one, anything) people all over this county step up to help.

In the past eight months, I have spoken by phone with hundreds of Bladen County citizens. Most I had never met. I was impressed with the courtesy, kindness and amiability of each person with whom I spoke.

Not one person was rude to me even though they did not know me personally. Many wanted to have a friendly chat. I was delighted to cooperate with that.

Even though I was making volunteer calls for my political party (Republican), everyone listened courteously, and when they were able, agreed to help at the polls.

I am so thankful that I live in a county that is more like a small town filled with close friends and family. We have lived in Greensboro, NC, and Sanford, NC. We made many wonderful friends in both places, but Bladen County is home. We came home to raise our children and have had the joy of watching some of our grandchildren grow up here, just as my husband and I did.

I want to thank all those who were so kind to me in the phone calls of the last few months and I want to thank all those of both parties who have agreed to help as judges, assistants, and observers at the polls in our upcoming election.

Sincerely,

Jane T. Pait

White Oa