I often observe people claiming that their constitutional rights are being violated. What they usually mean is that they want to say and do what they want without consequence while limiting the rights of others to do the same.

A case in point is the recent SCOTUS ruling that the city of Boston cannot refuse to fly a Christian flag at their City Hall. A Christian group sued the city, claiming that their religious freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment was being restricted by the city’s refusal.

The First Amendment does guarantee freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from restricting individual religious practices and forbids the government promoting any religion over another. The city of Boston, as a branch of government, had refused to fly the flag of any religion, including Christians.

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Boston cannot refuse to fly the Christian flag, the city has been asked to fly the flag of a Satanic sect. Requests from many other religious and anti-religious groups that will no doubt be offensive to many Christians will soon deluge the city. The SCOTUS ruling means that those requests will have to be approved as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Christians who celebrated the idea of seeing their flag raised over Boston City Hall will be as just as pleased to see the Islamic flag, the Atheist flag, the Satanic flag or any other religion’s flag just as prominently displayed as their own. I feel quite certain most will not.

I also suspect that that the next expected big SCOTUS win for the far right will not be exactly what they hope. After all, if rights granted to any one group by the court can later be revoked by the court based on the personal opinions of some SCOTUS justices, are any rights really quarantined?

Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel