I, too, have some thoughts about the May 17 primary in Bladen County, although from a much different perspective than the editor’s.

As a Democrat, I am extremely frustrated that our primary ballot contained only 4 races for which we could vote. In some cases that is because we only had one Democratic candidate, so their name did not appear on the ballot. But in two important races, state senate and state house, it is because the districts are so badly gerrymandered by our legislature that no Democrat stands a chance.

As a Bladen County resident, I am frustrated by the fact that the political and racial divide in our county is so great that where you live determines whether or not you have a fair chance to win a local race.

As a woman, I am fed up with having a Board of Education that is all men, most of whom have no children in the public school system, and whom are obviously completely out of touch with those who do. Their latest actions show not only their complete disregard for educational standards, but also their lack of basic human decency.

Finally, as a member of the local Board of Elections, I am relieved that the primary is over. Our turnout was smaller than I would have liked, but considerably better than most of the state, where only about 1.4 million out of 7.2 million people voted (less than 20%).

Our election staff and poll workers did a fabulous job, and I wish everyone would take the time to realize that without them elections as we know them would not be possible. Nearly every ballot cast in the primary in our county was in person rather than by mail, so no local elections were stolen by absentee ballot fraud as they have been in the past.

So now we get ready for the November election, where the turnout will be much higher. It is important to note that poll workers must be nominated by either the Democratic Party or Republican Party chair, so anyone interested in being an election worker should contact one of the local party chairs.

Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel