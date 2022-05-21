SCOTUS’s ruling on the Boston flag case was Constitutional. The city has allowed one of the flag poles in front of their city hall to be used by many groups for special occasions. These groups absolutely included non-Christian religious groups among others. Since the City allowed flags from religious groups who were not Christian, the city could not discriminate against this request to fly a Christian flag simply because the group was Christian.

“Justice Stephen Breyer wrote … that the city discriminated against the activist because of his ‘religious viewpoint’, even though it had routinely approved applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags” (“Supreme Court Rules Against Boston in Christian Flag Case,” usnews.com).

We may all celebrate this SCOTUS ruling since it protects the rights of Christians and in doing so, protects all the other groups. Conservatives want free speech for everyone. The free exchange of ideas without fear of oppression is what has allowed liberty in this country to grow.

Historically, the people of America have expressed their ideas and opinions in the public square. Conservatives believe our ideas can and do win the hearts and minds of those who hear them.

The idea that one group should limit the freedom of speech of another group because they find the other group’s speech offensive is offensive in itself. The free flow of ideas and ability and right to debate ideas is foundational to a Democratic Republic.

Jane Pait

White Oak