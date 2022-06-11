In response to a recent letter, the chairman of the Bladen County Republican Party posted several responses in the comments section, making clear that he was speaking on behalf of the Republican Party. I urge the residents of Bladen County to read each word of them.

Among them were remarks such as, “incompetency, lies, and stupidity which characterizes the Democrat Party. The Native seems to be their shining poster child”; “The Democrat Party is saturated with incompetence and rank stupidity”; “the Democrat Party is nothing less than a death cult”; and “like the good little dummies that they are”. The attacks directed to “the Native” personally were even worse.

“The Native” refers to the author of the letter, and the subject was the mass murder that occurred in a Texas elementary school. This letter is not to defend “The Native” as she regularly proves herself capable of that on her own. But I can only think that the intent of his disgusting remarks was to somehow downplay the death of those children and their teachers.

As second vice chair of the Bladen County Democratic Party, I regularly hear remarks from our own local party chair, the Rev. Larry Hayes. While he often urges that we pray for Republicans and everyone else, he has never once spoken words of hate or portrayed Republicans as our enemies. Our party would not support a chair who did.

I said a few months ago in another letter to respond to one of the Republican chair’s hateful rants that there are good Republicans in this county who oppose the hate and division their current party leadership is cultivating. I know and talk with them on a regular basis. This hatred must end for the sake of our children and I ask them to stand up and join with Democrats to bring about positive change to our county, state, and nation. That begins with taking a stand again the kind of hateful rhetoric their chairman speaks as the leader of their party.

I hope they will.

Dwight Sheppard

Tar Heel