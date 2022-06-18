To constantly see the examples of duplicity and contradiction in our society today is concerning and disappointing.

From 2017 to 2021, President Trump was badgered everyday by the main stream media, scrutinizing his every word. However, President Biden is permitted to go over 90 days without taking questions from the media. And when he does engage with the media, he chooses the questions that he will answer or he simply walks off the stage. Furthermore, when Biden speaks at any other venue (like a graduation ceremony), his mental decline is obvious but the main stream media overlooks it as if there is nothing here to see.

Throughout 2021, public health organizations wanted to discount the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin while requiring everyone to receive the COVID 19 vaccine, which was only approved on an emergency use basis. This ‘requirement’ costed many people their jobs and it also restricted basic liberties for many others. However, when the discussion of abortion arises, the conversation quickly turns into ‘my body, my choice’. Where was the ‘my body, my choice argument in regards to the COVID vaccine.

Now with the surging prices for food, gas and goods, we are told its due to the war in Ukraine….or the sanctions against Russian oil. But then the Biden administration continues to shut down our major (Keystone XL) pipelines. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the concept of supply and demand. And it is clearly obvious that the rise in fuel prices is a purposeful attempt to persuade people to purchase electric vehicles … or if they choose to keep gas only vehicles, they will greatly reduce their travel habits due to the exorbitant fuel cost. Although there may come an opportunity to convert to a more balanced pool of electric and gas vehicles in the future, I don’t think that it will occur in the remaining 2.5 years.

In short, the socialist agenda is hard at work and the American people will suffer for the next 2.5 years with record inflation and an ever increasing cost of living. I challenge Americans across this great land to never give up our freedoms. Over the past two years, we have seen the price of gas change from $2.50/gal to $5/gal. I have seen a package of bacon increase from $3 to $9.

I’ll take the mean tweets combined with more money in my pocket over the current economic disaster any day.

Stephen M. Anderson

Raeford