Pastor Bo Wagner’s “Roe is gone, so what now?” is right on target. We must continue to thank God, stay in the battle, vote for prolife candidates, and help those women and children in need.

Pro-lifers must also change the narrative. Abortion is not about women’s right to control their bodies or “forced birth.”

Abortion has always been about women and men’s failure to accept the responsibility to control their own emotions, desires, and actions, and to use appropriate contraceptive measures.

Though pregnancy from rape and incest is a tragedy, it is also rare. Women must be protected from both by enforcing the law and imprisoning sexual abusers. 1996-2011, in 1.3 million abortions in 6 states, the total for both rape and incest was .13% or one in 770 abortions (www.hli.org). These women need help and moral support to enable them to choose to give birth. Adoption may be the answer for them. Giving life can be a healing choice.

The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists states abortion to save the life of the mother “is deliberately misleading terminology; doctors treat both patients.” Even Dr. Alan Guttmacher of Planned Parenthood, states, “Today, it is possible for almost any patient to be brought through pregnancy alive, unless she suffers from a fatal disease….” Doctors may deliver a baby early to end a problem pregnancy; however, it is not necessary to deliberately kill the baby.

We must educate and encourage people to be sexually responsible and enforce the laws against sexual predators.

Jane T. Pait

White Oak