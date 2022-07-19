There is a lot of mis-information—and deliberate dis-information—floating around about the alleged deficiencies of the Republican Party. In recent times, it began with Barry Obama, but Hillary Clinton is the virtual ‘poster child’ of delusion about Republicans. Democrats constantly whine about Republican conservatism being a ‘threat to our democracy’, and that Republicans are irredeemably racist.

It’s time to set the record straight. A brief, but incontrovertibly true, look at the actual history of the Democrat Party demonstrates which party is the party of outright racism.

In 1863, Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the slaves. In 1865 Lincoln was assassinated, and Democrat VP Andrew Johnson assumed the Presidency. Johnson opposed the notion that the slaves should be freed. Most especially, he opposed integrating them. Thus, after the Civil War, the militant Ku Klux Klan was formed by Democrats to oppose efforts by the Republican Party to integrate blacks.

In 1865, the 13th Amendment was passed declaring slavery illegal. Republicans supported the bill; Democrats opposed it.

In 1866, the 14th Amendment (guaranteeing citizenship and due process of law) was passed by Republicans. Democrats opposed it.

In 1870, Republicans passed the 15th Amendment, granting blacks the right to vote. Not a single Democrat voted for it.

In 1869, Democrats instituted vicious Jim Crow laws to legalize segregation. Democrats also opposed, or refused to support, the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the Civil Rights Act of 1875, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. History proves that those bills only passed because of Republican leadership. There are many more instances of outright suppression by Democrats, but one thing is clear: the Democrat Party has spent well over a century creating and perpetuating the notion of victimization among black Americans, and it is time that all American minorities recognize that they are simply being used by the Democrat Party as a useful prop.

Voters should be extremely mindful of this background when they enter the polls in November, remembering which party seeks to elevate all Americans to their greatest potential, and which party is soaked in a record of abject racism. The Democrats own history indicts them.

Wayne Schaeffer

Bladen County GOP chairman