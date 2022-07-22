I am Johnny Robertson, a lifelong resident of Robeson County and proud to serve in a leadership role with our United Way. In fact, my only extended time out of the area was for college and the take away I carry from that experience is my college motto: “While we live, we serve!”

This sums up the value of United Way for me; providing a conduit of service for our community and friends. Lumber River United Way has 35+ years of raising funds and supporting causes in our communities that enhance the value of life for many. Our United Way supports diverse entities and programs such as:

— American Red Cross, Sandhills Chapter

— Communities in Schools

— Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

— 4-H in Bladen, Hoke and Robeson Counties

— Southeastern Family Violence Center

— Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program

You might ask, how is this possible? These efforts are possible because donors step forward and share their resources with a trusted partner who they know will screen and monitor the partner agencies and their impact.

You can help (serve our community) by being generous with your resources of time (yes, you can volunteer with United Way) and dollars. Frankly, this is all about the dollars; without the significant financial support of our donors, we could not provide the service impact or our reputation of getting things accomplished.

As we live, we serve; as we support our United Way, we open doors for many and extend the impact of service across our community.

Johnny Robertson

John’s Fuel Service

LRUW Board President