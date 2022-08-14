I am not one that routinely writes The Robesonian about things going on in our community, but I just could not pass up this wonderful opportunity to sing the praises of our community.

I want to applaud the tremendous collaboration, hard work and most importantly the positive vibes I am seeing and feeling from the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series that was hosted in Lumberton. This event involved 35 baseball teams from 11 different states from the southeastern area of the United States.

To start it all off was a well-planned opening ceremony at Lumberton High School with each team being introduced and welcomed to our community with open arms.

The highlight of the evening was a gracious welcome from the officials from Lumberton Youth Baseball Association – Tim Locklear, Bruce Mullis and Adrian Lowery; the Dixie Youth Baseball Officials; Lumberton’s Mayor Bruce Davis; inspirational and motivational comments by Coach Dan Kenney, and a fabulous presentation by the Golden Knights as they confidently parachuted onto the football field.

The baseball games got underway on Saturday at our beautiful Dr. Ray Pennington Sports Complex. The complex really sparkled. I was so proud to see the “teamwork” being displayed by the City of Lumberton Staff and elected officials, The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association, The Lumberton Visitor’s Bureau, Lumberton Police Department, The Robesonian, the Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Responders, Robeson County Officials, hundreds of volunteers, and so many others that I know I am failing to mention as the list is so long.

It’s always delightful to see great things happen when we all pull together for the good of our community.

What a proud moment for our community and for me.

We really did hit a grand slam!

Sincerely,

David T. Sumner

One of the numerous proud volunteers