CERO GORDO – The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the West Columbus Lady Vikings for a 59-33 victory in a non-conference match-up. The Lady Knights earned their second win of the season as their overall record moves to 2-5. They’ll play Farmville Central on the road this Thursday for their final game before the New Year. The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes have been sweeping through their non-conference schedule as they remain undefeated with their win over Latta(5-1) last Friday. Senior forward Taniya Simms was responsible for 17 points in the Golden Tornadoes latest victory after a 12 point night a few days earlier in a victory over E.E. Smith.

The Golden Tornadoes will participate in the Robeson Shootout and they’ll take on Dillon(4-0) for their next game this Tuesday. St. Paul’s moves to an overall record of 8-1 after a 46-39 victory over Wilmington-Ashley last Friday to earn their fourth straight win. The Lady Bulldogs only loss this season was an 11 point defeat to Westover((6-2) and they’ve been tested in the early days of the season. St. Pauls will play their first SAC 6 Conference game this Tuesday against Red Springs(1-7).

Red Springs have lost seven straight, with their latest loss coming to Lakewood(2-0) last Friday. They will host St. Pauls this Tuesday before shutting it down over the Christmas period. Clinton(5-2) defeated James Kenan(1-2) at home last Friday as they claimed their fifth straight victory. The Lady Darkhorses will play their next game in a holiday tournament against Wallace-Rose Hill(1-2). The Midway Lady Raiders moved to 4-3 after a defeat to Lakewood last Thursday at home. They’ll look to slow down a three game skid against Hobbton(1-3) on the road this Friday.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Bristol Allen FR.

Kali Allen JR.

Alina Chavez SR.

Serenity Council FR.

Micheala Hester FR.

Holland Davis SR.

Laurin Lesane FR.

Saniya Martin SO.

Amiya McCarty FR.

JaNya McKeithan FR.

Natalee Sykes JR.

Addison Wilcox FR.

Aniya Willis FR.

Jahyrah Priest JR.

Vera Valentiner FR.