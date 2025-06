MONDAY’S SCORES

RECREATION

Softball

Tar Heel Leagues District 5 Tournament at Four Oaks

10U: Johnston County North 7, Bladen County 2

Baseball

Dixie Boys

Riverdogs 10, Vipers 8

DIXIE BOYS W-L-T Riverdogs 4-0-0 Blue Jays 2-2-1 Cardinals 1-2-0 Vipers 0-3-1

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

RECREATION

Softball

Tar Heel Leagues District 5 Tournament at Four Oaks

12U: Bladen County vs. Cleveland or Johnston County East, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

RECREATION

Softball

Tar Heel Leagues District 5 Tournament at Four Oaks

10U: Bladen County vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m.

12U: Bladen County vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Dixie Boys at County Park

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

RECREATION

Softball

Tar Heel Leagues District 5 Tournament at Four Oaks

Bladen County 10U and 12U games to be determined

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

RECREATION

Baseball

Dixie Boys at County Park

Riverdogs vs. Cardinals, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

RECREATION

Baseball

Dixie Boys at County Park

Blue Jays vs. Vipers, 10 a.m.