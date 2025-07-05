It’s state tournament time for four Bladen County teams this weekend.

Elizabethtown Navy Majors and Bladen County AAA will compete in Diamond Youth Baseball tournaments in Winter Park and Shallotte, respectively, Bladen County Dixie Boys will compete in the state baseball tournament in Winnabow, and Bladen County will play in the Diamond Youth Softball Angels division tournament in Lumberton.

DYB Majors Division 1

Elizabethtown Navy qualified for the state tournament with a third place finish in the District 9 tournament. The 10-team double elimination state tournament will be played in Winter Park.

Elizabethtown Navy will open play Saturday, July 12 at 1 p.m. against District 2 runner-up Columbus County.

A win against Columbus County will advance Elizabethtown Navy to a second-round game Sunday at 3 p.m. against the winner between District 9 champion West Robeson and East Duplin. A first-round loss will move Elizabethtown Navy into an elimination game Monday at 5 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

Other first-round pairings have Fairmont playing Nash County, Clinton playing Leland Nationals and Mount Holly playing host Winter Park.

Members of the Elizabethtown Majors Navy All-Stars are Baylor Gooden, Kymani Matheson, Mark McMichael, Jase Allen, Greylan Knobles, Aiden Wooten, Cooper Patrick, Cooper Clark, Tony Robinson, Jabari Adams-Peterson, Elijah Dicicco and Nolan Schultz. Coaches are Camrin Wooten, Teffrey McKoy and Mark McMichael.

DYB AAA Division 2

The state tournament will be played in Shallotte. Bladen County earned its berth as the second place Division 2 team in the District 2 tournament in Whiteville.

Bladen County is scheduled to play in the 12-team, double-elimination tournament’s first game Saturday, July 12 against Anson County at 10 a.m. If Bladen County wins, it will play Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner between Whiteville and Town Creek. If Bladen County loses, it will play Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against the loser between Whiteville and Town Creek.

Other first-round pairings have Bessemer City against Pleasure Island, Dunn against North Duplin, South Central against South Brunswick and South Stanly against host Shallotte.

Members of the Bladen County AAA All-Stars are Gus Bordeaux, Britton Christian, Lawson Walters, Jackson Davis, Boyce Allen, Cedarius Ballard, Alex Meares, Colton Thompson, Memphis Smith and Cooper White. Coaches are Jordan Allen, Tim Benton and Ashley Davis.

Dixie Boys 14U

The Bladen County Dixie Boys 14U team will pay Harnett County on Saturday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. in the 10-team double elimination tournament at Town Creek Park in Winnabow.

A win against Harnett County will earn Bladen County a second-round bye and move it into the third round on Monday at noon against an opponent to be determined. A loss Saturday will pit Bladen County against the loser between Duplin County and Hoke County at noon Sunday in an elimination game.

Other first-round pairings have Pender County against Columbus County, Hope Mills against Lumberton and Dallas against Brunswick County.

Members of the Bladen County Dixie Boys 14U All-Stars are Stryker Pait, Rylan Bordeaux, Landon Gause, Gunner Lewis, Aidan Thompson, Drake Gause, Jayden Bethea, Greylon Robinson, Oxciel Campos, Dalton Ammons, Prince Powell, Khalil Moore, Keithan Russ, Triton Bordeaux and Colt Lewis. Coaches are A.J. Bordeaux, Raymond Autry and Clint Allen.

DYS Angels

The Diamond Youth Softball state tournament will be played at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Bladen County is matched against Moore County on Saturday, July 12 at 11 a.m. A win in its opener will advance Bladen County to a game Sunday at 1 p.m. against the winner between Lumberton and Bessemer City. A loss Saturday will result in a game Sunday at 9 a.m. against the loser between Lumberton and Bessemer City.

Other first-round pairings have Kinston/Lenoir County against Pembroke and Topsail against Hope Mills.

Members of the Bladen County Angels All-Stars are Averie Tew, Rachel Earp, Emoji Autry, Ava Willoughby, Keatyn Norris, Alivia Ammons, Sully Peterson, Macyn Bebout, Sadie Rabon, Nora Chadwick, Bella Hester and Eva Dove. Coaches are Danielle Dove, John Ammons and Mike Dove.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him @FOSonnyJones.