Three Bladen teams were eliminated from state tournaments Monday, leaving the Elizabethtown Majors team the lone squad remaining.

Elizabethtown, which drew a third-round bye Monday, is scheduled to play East Duplin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game in Wilmington in the Diamond Youth Baseball Majors tournament. East Duplin defeated Clinton 10-8 on Monday. If Elizabethtown beats East Duplin, it will play Wednesday at 6 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

Elizabethtown won its opener 8-4 against Columbus County on Saturday and lost to West Robeson 17-2 on Sunday.

The Bladen County Dixie Boys team lost Monday to Columbus County and Lumberton by identical 13-1 scores at Town Creek Park in Winnabow.

Bladen County won its tournament opener 15-3 against Harnett County on Saturday and drew a second-round bye.

In Lumberton, Bladen County was shut out by Pembroke 4-0 in the third round of the Diamond Youth Softball Angels tournament at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.

Bladen County won its opening game Saturday 1-0 on Eva Dove’s no-hitter and Sully Peterson’s home run, then were shut out by Lumberton and Pembroke in the next two games.

In Shallotte, Dunn defeated Bladen County 17-2 in the third round of the Diamond Youth Baseball AAA tournament.

The Bladen County team lost its opening game in the tournament 12-2 against Anson County, then held off elimination Sunday with a 6-3 win against Town Creek.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X @FOSonnyJones.