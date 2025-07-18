A two-person Captain’s Choice tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with benefits going to Clay Allen, who has been undergoing cancer treatments. It will have a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is the course rate.

For more information contact Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

Vineyard Club Championship

Vineyard Golf at White Lake has scheduled its club championship Aug. 2-3. Entry fee is $100 per player.

There will be a championship division with all players playing from the blue tees and no handicap. There also will be an open division and a senior division for ages 70 and over.

Tee times begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

SFGA at Land O’ Lakes

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a two-net score tournament Tuesday, July 15 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with 35 members participating.

First — 126 — Joey Todd, George Cochran, Charles Hungerford, Rodney Warwick

Second — 128 — L.R. Odham, Don Salsbery, David Medlin, Harry Lee

Third — 129 — Timmy Thompson, Jeff Hedger, Ken Shaw, Rob Conway

Fourth — 131 — Rudy Pait, Ron Tart, Billy Malpass, John Blake

The Tuesday, July 22 tournament is scheduled to be played at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville.

Thundering Herd

The team of Rich Glenn, Stephen Clark, Dustin Maitland and Will Clark shot 6-under and won a three-way scorecard playoff Thursday at Vineyard Golf. The team of Pam Davis, Hutchins Glenn, Kevin Brady and Kendal Smith took second.

Anyone wishing to play in the Thursday 6 p.m. nine-hole tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Augustine Tournament Sept. 20

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Scholarship winners from last year’s tournament were Jacob Trent Smith of East Bladen High School and Joshua Wesley Hobbs of Lakewood High School.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].