East Bladen’s Jakie Medina-Leal, second from right, on the field for opening introductions prior to Tuesday’s East-West All-Star game in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — East Bladen’s Jakie Medina-Leal played 19 minutes Tuesday night as the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls’ soccer game ended in a 3-all draw at Jamieson Stadium.

South Mecklenburg’s Julia Grier scored twice in less than a minute with less than six minutes remaining to rally the West for the draw. She was named the Most Valuable Player.

The East had taken a 3-1 lead with eight minutes remaining on a goal by Wake Forest’s Caitlyn Britt.

All of the goals were scored in the second half.

Medina-Leal was the Waccamaw Conference girls’ soccer player of the year last spring and was an all-conference selection all four of her seasons at East Bladen. She also was the first two-time N.C. Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection and was an all-region selection by the organization the past four seasons.

Medina-Leal, a midfielder, scored 79 goals and had 82 assists in 68 games during her East Bladen career. The Eagles compiled a 60-12-5 record in her four seasons and qualified for the state playoffs each season.

Medina-Leal was the second East Bladen girls’ soccer player to participate in the annual all-star game. Maya McDonald played in 2022.