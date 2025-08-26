The East Bladen girls’ tennis team played Clinton on Monday and is scheduled to play at West Bladen on Wednesday.

The West Bladen volleyball team remained unbeaten Monday with a straight-set victory against West Columbus in Cerro Gordo

Elsewhere, the West Bladen JV volleyball team won while the East Bladen varsity and JV volleyball team and girls’ tennis team lost. In middle school play, the Emereau boys’ soccer team and volleyball team lost their season openers.

Volleyball: West Bladen 3, West Columbus 0

In Cerro Gordo, Makenna Thurman had six service aces and eight kills as the unbeaten Knights swept West Columbus 25-11 25-13 25-19 in a non-conference match.

Setters Greer Pope added 10 kill assists, five aces and a kill and Natalee Sykes had seven kill assists, a kill, service ace and dig for West Bladen (4-0).

Also on the scoresheet were Helaina Conklin (three aces, five kills), Kimberly Dowless (three aces, four kills), Brenna Hester (two aces, dig), Jaylyn Clark (four kills, two blocks, ace, assist), libero Emmy Bryant (six digs, four assists, ace), Tahlela Bethea (kill, block) and Shanna Lewis (two kills, dig).

The Knights are scheduled to host East Bladen on Wednesday.

Volleyball: Clinton 3, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, Clinton swept the Eagles (0-5) for the second time this season, beating East Bladen 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.

Aubrei Nixon had four kills and two blocks and Taylor Dowless had five kills, two blocks and a dig to lead the Eagles.

Also on the scoresheet were Cabria Baldwin (2 kills, two blocks, two digs), Marlee Potter (two digs, service ace, kill), Ariel Cromartie (dig), Mileigh Martin (two digs), Tatum Allen (dig) and Nadya Colin (dig).

JUNIOR VARSITY

Volleyball: West Bladen 2, West Columbus 0

In Cerro Gordo, Addi Wilcox tallied 11 service aces as the Knights swept West Columbus 25-18, 25-18 in a non-conference match. Wilcox also had a kill, four attacks and multiple assists.

Amiya McCarty-Macfield delivered six aces and two attacks for West Bladen (3-1). Berkleigh Guy had three kills, seven attacks and several assists. Libero Chloe Walters covered the floor well with an attack and three digs, according to coach Nikki Bryant. Hadley Dove (kill, attack), Maycee Kinlaw (attack, assist), Makenna Bryan (assist, dig), Abigail Dicicco (attack), Abigail Dew (two attacks) and Hailii Andrews (attack) rounded out the effort.

“We’re working on growing the whole team,” Bryant said. “I’m proud that everyone got the chance to step in and contribute to this win.”

Volleyball: Clinton 2, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, visiting Clinton scored a 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the Eagles. East Bladen (3-2) has lost both matches against the Dark Horses this season.

Addison Douglas had six aces, six assists and four digs to lead East Bladen. Tenley Dowless had three kills and an assist. Harlie Shaw had 10 assists and a dig. Isabella Beard (four digs, assist), Julia Flowers (two digs, attack, kill), Chloe Merritt (three assists, dig) and Avianna Whittington (dig) also added to the scoresheet.

Girls’ Tennis: Clinton 9, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, Clinton shut out the Eagles (1-1). East Bladen is scheduled to play at West Bladen on Wednesday.

Singles: April Sinclar def. Sana’a Singletary 8–1; Madyson Avery def. Ruby Stephens 9-1; Alli Naylor def. Niyah Wooten 8-2; Lacey Pearson def. Azul Valencia Esparza 8-0; Menggi Huang-Ruan def. Ava Allen 8-0; Gracie Honeycutt def. Amanda Bollinger 8-0.

Doubles: Sinclair-Pearson def. Singletary-Stephens 8-0; Avery-Naylor def. Wooten-Smith 8-0; Honeycutt-Jaxie Thornton def. Allen-Clair Devane 8-1.

East Bladen is scheduled to play at West Bladen on Wednesday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Fayetteville Christian 3, Emereau 0

In Fayetteville, the Aviators lost their season opener against Fayetteville Christian..

Emereau keepers Luke Avant and Colt Lewis combined for 12 saves. Cayden Smith had five shots set up by midfielders Luis Ayala and Noah Ray, but two of his shots bounced off the goal post. Defensively, Saeed Mcelveen began his middle school career with six breakups, four steals and two blocked shots.

Emereau is scheduled to play at Cape Fear Academy on Tuesday.

Volleyball: Fayetteville Christian 2, Emereau 0

In Fayetteville, Fayetteville Christian swept the Aviators 25-16 25-15. It was Emereau’s first match.

In the first set, Quinlyn Bass started the Aviators off strong with an ace and four solid serves, followed by two aces from Delena Phillips.

In the second set, Harper Allen opened with an ace and four strong serves.

“We’re proud of the fight the girls showed and are looking forward to our first home game this Thursday,” Emereau coach Paige Burney said.

Emereau is scheduled to host Harrells Christian on Thursday at Elizabethtown Baptist Church.

SCOREBOARD

MONDAY, AUG. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, West Columbus 0

Varsity: Clinton 3, East Bladen 0

JV: West Bladen 2, West Columbus 0

JV: Clinton 2, East Bladen 0

Boys’ Soccer

Pender at West Bladen, postponed

Girls’ Tennis

Clinton 9, East Bladen 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Fayetteville Christian 2, Emereau 0

Boys’ Soccer

Fayetteville Christian 3, Emereau 0

TUESDAY, AUG. 26

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

East Bladen in Carolina Conference meet at North Duplin, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Emereau at Cape Fear Academy, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Dynamos vs. Lightning, 6 p.m.

Mutiny vs. Raptors, 6 p.m.

Titans vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Hornets vs. Sharks, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Bolt vs. Spartans, 6 p.m.

DC United vs. Crew, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Spirit vs. Stars, 6 p.m.

Courage vs. Fire, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

East Bladen at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen at West Bladen, 4 p.m.