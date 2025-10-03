Call me the New York Mets of football predictions. Great start followed by a collapse for the ages. Unlike the Mets, who are home for the Major League Baseball playoffs after having a league-best 45-24 through June 12, I still have five weeks to improve.

Last week’s record was a disgusting 4-6 record with the East Bladen-Hobbton game pending. Is it really possible to have a losing record when just picking winners and not dealing with point spreads? Evidently, yes, although can’t ever remember it happening.

Season record, which reached 39-4 for 91% correct through three weeks, now is 66-21 for 76% through six weeks.

If my name were Tom Dooley, I’d be hanging my head down.

East Bladen 24, North Duplin 12 – A pair of 4-1 teams square off in Calypso in an early Carolina Conference showdown. For what it’s worth, East Bladen’s non-conference opponents are 8-11. North Duplin’s non-conference opponents are 2-20.

Whiteville 36, West Bladen 22 – The Southeastern Conference opener for the Knights on the road against a Whiteville squad that will be angry after blowing a 30-13 lead and losing to Clinton 37-36 in overtime two weeks ago. West Bladen shows plenty of fight and has improved this season, but this is a tough assignment.

South Columbus 24, Fairmont 6 – The Stallions snap a three-game losing streak.

South Brunswick 21, Red Springs 12 – Let’s compare scores. South Brunswick beat Purnell Swett 21-20. Red Springs lost to Purnell Swett 14-12 in overtime. So, we have our score.

Hobbton 32, Union 6 – The Wildcats looked like a good team against East Bladen.

West Columbus 20, East Columbus 14 – The Vikings pick up their first win of the season.

Clemson 35, North Carolina 20 – Will this be Bill Belichick’s first significant win with the Tar Heels? Me thinks not, even though Clemson is a struggling squad.

Virginia Tech 28, Wake Forest 24 – Kudos to the Deacons for nearly knocking off unbeaten Georgia Tech. Give the nod to the Hokes playing at home.

N.C. State 49, Campbell 9 – If I miss this game, then I’ll admit to being a washed up, old man.

Duke 24, California 21 – Cross country trip and playing at 10:30 ET won’t be easy, but the Blue Devils have looked good in wins against N.C. State and Syracuse.

UNC Pembroke 41, Erskine 7 – The Braves are drawing national attention and deservedly so after beating a pair of ranked teams. UNCP is No. 24 in the D2Football.com poll and No. 25 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

Fayetteville State 26, Bowie State 18 – Counting on the Broncos to notch a good win on the road.

Huntingdon 39, Methodist 22 – The Monarchs have lost nine of the last 10 meetings against Huntingdon

Miami 30, Carolina 24 – Would you really pick the Panthers to beat anyone right now?

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].