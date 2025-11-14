BLADENBORO – Playing its third game in eight days, West Bladen Middle claimed a 14-8 victory Thursday night against East Columbus in middle school football.

It was the Knights’ (2-1) second win this week, having beat West Columbus 8-0 on Monday.

West Bladen players are from Bladenboro Middle and Tar Heel School.

In Clarkton, South Columbus defeated East Bladen 32-8 at Harold Ingram Field. Dyson Moore scored in the third quarter on a 27 yard run for the Eagles (1-2). East Bladen is made up of players from Clarkton School of Discovery and Elizabethtown Middle.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

In Tar Heel, Clarkton School of Discovery beat the host Panthers 25-21, 25-22. West Columbus beat Clarkton (5-3) in three sets and outlasted Tar Heel (1-8) in three sets by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 15-9.

RECREATION FOOTBALL

At Bladen County Park, the Hurricanes (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 19-6 victory over the Bulldogs and the Wolfpack outscored the Volunteers 40-20 in 7-9-year-old flag football league games. In the 10-12-year-old tackle league, the Buffaloes shut out the Ducks 31-0.

RECREATION VOLLEYBALL

At King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Shockers (4-0) rallied to beat the Flames 19-25, 25-18, 15-8 to remain atop the 12-14-year-old volleyball league standings. The Storm, Wildcats and Cyclones also were winners.

THURSDAY, NOV. 13

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen 14, East Columbus 8

South Columbus 32, East Bladen 6

Volleyball

At Tar Heel

West Columbus 2, Tar Heel 1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-9)

West Columbus 2, Clarkton 1

Clarkton 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-21, 25-22)

At Tabor City

Elizabethtown vs. Nakina, cancelled

Elizabethtown vs. Tabor City, cancelled

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football

Wolfpack 40, Volunteers 20

Hurricanes 19, Bulldogs 6

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football

Buffaloes 31, Ducks 0

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Cyclones 2, Hurricanes 1 (18-25, 25-20, 16-14)

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball

Wildcats 2, Mustangs 0 (25-10, 25-11)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Shockers 2, Flames 1 (19-25, 25-18, 15-8)

Storm 2, Thunder 0 (25-13, 25-21)

FRIDAY, NOV. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

NCHSAA Playoffs

Union at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 15

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.

7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Falcons vs. Commanders, 10:15 a.m.

9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Dolphins vs. Steelers, 9 a.m.

Colts vs. Dolphins, 11:30 a.m.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].