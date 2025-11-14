BLADENBORO – Playing its third game in eight days, West Bladen Middle claimed a 14-8 victory Thursday night against East Columbus in middle school football.
It was the Knights’ (2-1) second win this week, having beat West Columbus 8-0 on Monday.
West Bladen players are from Bladenboro Middle and Tar Heel School.
In Clarkton, South Columbus defeated East Bladen 32-8 at Harold Ingram Field. Dyson Moore scored in the third quarter on a 27 yard run for the Eagles (1-2). East Bladen is made up of players from Clarkton School of Discovery and Elizabethtown Middle.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
In Tar Heel, Clarkton School of Discovery beat the host Panthers 25-21, 25-22. West Columbus beat Clarkton (5-3) in three sets and outlasted Tar Heel (1-8) in three sets by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 15-9.
RECREATION FOOTBALL
At Bladen County Park, the Hurricanes (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 19-6 victory over the Bulldogs and the Wolfpack outscored the Volunteers 40-20 in 7-9-year-old flag football league games. In the 10-12-year-old tackle league, the Buffaloes shut out the Ducks 31-0.
RECREATION VOLLEYBALL
At King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Shockers (4-0) rallied to beat the Flames 19-25, 25-18, 15-8 to remain atop the 12-14-year-old volleyball league standings. The Storm, Wildcats and Cyclones also were winners.
THURSDAY, NOV. 13
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
West Bladen 14, East Columbus 8
South Columbus 32, East Bladen 6
Volleyball
At Tar Heel
West Columbus 2, Tar Heel 1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-9)
West Columbus 2, Clarkton 1
Clarkton 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-21, 25-22)
At Tabor City
Elizabethtown vs. Nakina, cancelled
Elizabethtown vs. Tabor City, cancelled
RECREATION
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football
Wolfpack 40, Volunteers 20
Hurricanes 19, Bulldogs 6
10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football
Buffaloes 31, Ducks 0
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball
Cyclones 2, Hurricanes 1 (18-25, 25-20, 16-14)
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball
Wildcats 2, Mustangs 0 (25-10, 25-11)
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball
Shockers 2, Flames 1 (19-25, 25-18, 15-8)
Storm 2, Thunder 0 (25-13, 25-21)
FRIDAY, NOV. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
NCHSAA Playoffs
Union at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 15
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.
7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Falcons vs. Commanders, 10:15 a.m.
9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro
Dolphins vs. Steelers, 9 a.m.
Colts vs. Dolphins, 11:30 a.m.
To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].