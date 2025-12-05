KILL DEVIL HILLS — West Bladen rode a 17-4 closing run to an 84-76 victory over Currituck County on Thursday in the Good Guys vs. Cancer Showcase at First Flight High School.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights improved to 4-1 and will play Landstown of Virginia Beach on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the Showcase.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Jackson Pait ignited the West comeback with a 3-point basket at the 4:37 mark. Tylik McCall’s assist led to a tying lay-up by Jamari Adams-Peterson.

McCall sank two free throws to put West ahead to stay with 3:17 on the clock. Pait stole the ball, and McCall worked the baseline for a lay-up. Demarion Bryant stole the ball and sprinted for a lay-up and a 78-72 West lead.

Pait pulled up for a 14-footer with 2:11 left, and after a Currituck turnover, McCall popped out of the West weave for a lay-up and an 82-76 edge. A steal by Keonta Hill resulted in a McCall assist that produced a lay-up for Adams-Peterson.

Kendell Lessane posted a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Pait topped the West Bladen scoring with 22 points and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals. McCall finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Lessane’s lay-up gave West Bladen a 37-35 halftime lead.

Jamie Dance scored nine points that keyed a 15-0 surge early in the third quarter that pushed Currituck ahead 50-38.

West Bladen cut the deficit to seven, 64-57, at the end of the third quarter.

The Currituck County Knights (1-1) were led by Dance with 27 points, 6-3 senior Tristan Peterson with 20 points and Holden Pickering with 10 points.

WEST BLADEN (84) — Jackson Pait 22, Demarion Bryant 6, Sayvion Covington, Tylik McCall 19, Kendell Lessane 21, Keonta Hill 2, Jaquan Lesane 2, Jamari Adams-Peterson 7, Carnell Lewis 2, Cyncere Jessup, Blake Britt 3, Justin Spaulding.

CURRITUCK COUNTY (76) — Hunter Hilton 6, Ricky Skinner 9, Holden Pickering 10, Jamie Dance 27, Luka Britt 2, Zion Banks 2, Tristan Peterson 20.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].