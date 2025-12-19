Amir Tate scored 25 points and Richard Simpson added 16 Thursday night as Hobbton edged East Bladen 59-57 in a high school boys’ basketball game played on Patty Evers Court.

It was the Carolina Conference opener for both teams. East Bladen (0-8) has lost two of its last three games by a combined three points as it seeks its first win this season. The Eagles are off for the Christmas break and are scheduled to play at North Duplin on Jan. 6.

Keyshawn Kemp had 21 points to lead East Bladen and Landyn Scott added 16.

The game was tight throughout. The score was tied at 24-all at half and Hobbton held a 44-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Hobbton (59) – Reggie Thompson 2, Amir Tate 25, Javont’e Johnson 8, Richard. Simpson 16, Lathan Warren 7, Idaris Eason 1.

East Bladen (57) – Keyshawn Kemp 21, Tevin McLean 6, Khalil McKoy 2, John Monroe, Sheldon Melvin 2, Benjamin Lent, Landyn Scott 16, Za’Quan Gray 2, Dashon Campbell 2, Jaden Lewis 6.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 55, HOBBTON 11

The Eagles led 47-0 at half with the second half played with a running clock.

Sophomore Julia Flowers scored 15 points to lead East Bladen (8-1, 1-0 Carolina) against a Hobbton team that was playing its first game this season.

Ariel Cromartie added 10 points for the Eagles. Nia McKoy scored two points in her first game this season after being out much of last season because of a knee injury.

Hobbton (11) – Barbie B. 6, Jamiyah O. 3, Zariyana W. 2.

East Bladen (55) – Aaliyah Monroe 3, Ellen Battle 6, Ariel Cromartie 10, T.T. Richardson 6, Tylian Freeman 4, Julia Flowers 15, Sana’a Singletary 2, Janiya Jones 4, Niyah Wooten 4, Grayce Edwards , Nia McKoy 2.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 60, HOBBTON 59

Darnell Rouse scored four of his game-high 32 points in overtime, including the game winner at the buzzer, as East Bladen (1-7) won its first game this season. Ishaq Algozy added a free throw in overtime as the Eagles outscored Hobbton 5-4 in the extra session.

Hobbton (59) – N. Paschal 8, B. McLamb 26, Z. Holmes 5, C. Betts 11, T. Williams 9.

East Bladen (60) – Omar Powell 2, Zahmarion Pine 6, Ishaq Algozy 6, John High 2, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 3, Fox Sutton 6, Lakota Schmale, Darnell Rouse 32, Tyrone Freeman 1.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].