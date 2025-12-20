Steven Johnson and Bryant Dixon combined for 33 points as unbeaten Farmville Central rallied from 15 points down to defeat West Bladen 71-64 Friday night in non-conference boys’ basketball action inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium.

The Knights (5-4) will host Midway at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27 in their Bladen OffRoad Christmas Tournament.

Johnson, a junior guard, led the Jaguars (8-0) with 17 points, and Dixon battled inside for 16 points. Guard Tobia Moye scored all 12 of his points after intermission.

The Jaguars shot 52% from the field, while West Bladen connected on just 36% of its shots. West forced 20 Farmville turnovers – 10 in the 1st quarter, but the Knights were plagued by 21 turnovers.

Tylik McCall posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights. Jackson Pait finished with 11 points and seven assists. Jamari Adams-Peterson posted 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Jamari Adams-Peterson stole the ball and raced for an opening lay-up, McCall buried a 3-pointer and Pait sank 2 free throws for an early 7-0 Knight lead. Amarion Williams put Farmville on the board, but Cyncere Jessup and Jaquan Lesane dropped in lay-ups to boost the lead to 11-4.

The West Bladen lead grew to 32-17 when Pait knocked down a 25-footer to start the 2nd period, and Adams-Peterson shucked a defender to flip in a turn-around. The Knights led 37-29 at halftime.

Farmville had a 21-10 run during the third quarter and held a 50-47 lead at the end of the period.

Pait tied the game with a 25-foot 3-ball and two McCall free throws gave the Knights their final lead at 52-50 with 6:54 remaining.

The Jaguars scored 14 of the next 16 points for a 64-54 advantage.

Farmville Central (71) – Amarion Williams 6, Bryant Dixon 16, Khali Whitehead 4, Jordan James 4, Tobia Moye 12, Zay Dixon 2, Zack Draughn 7, Jeremy Scott 3, Steven Johnson 17, K. J. McLawhorn.

West Bladen (64) – Jackson Pait 11, Demarion Bryant 3, Sayvion Covington, Tylik McCall 20, Kendell Lessane 8, Keonta Hill 2, Jaquan Lesane 5, Jamari Adams-Peterson 11, Carnell Lewis, Cyncere Jessup 4, Justin Spaulding.

VARSITY GIRLS: FARMVILLE CENTRAL 40, WEST BLADEN 12

Farmville Central raced to an 18-0 first quarter lead en route to a victory over West Bladen.

Madalyn Cook topped the Lady Jaguars (5-3) scoring with 13 points and Madison Denham followed with 11 points.

Natalee Sykes and Kali Allen each scored four points for West Bladen (1-6).

West Bladen will travel to North Johnston on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.

Farmville Central (40) – Ariyannah Brooks 8, Angel Godard, Madison Denham 11, Madalyn Cook 13, Khalissa Sarrat, Kyniah Barnes, Kayiden Joyner 5, LaRhonda Hines 1, Kylah Smith, Nirvana Kenny, Ayana Smith 2.

West Bladen (12) – Hadley Dove, Amiya McCarty 2, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew 2, Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 4, JaNya McKeithan, Natalee Sykes 4, Abigail Dicicco, Lauryn Lesane.

JV BOYS: FARMVILLE CENTRAL 57, WEST BLADEN 55

Farmville Central jumped to an early 23-10 lead then held off West Bladen for three periods to escape with a victory.

Shyron Thompson powered inside for 7 of his 13 points in the opening half as the Knights (3-3) rode an 18-12 surge that sliced the halftime margin to 35-28. Gaston Russ buried a pair of 3-balls for West, and Sincere McKinley pumped in a 3-ball and another basket.

Isaiah Minus tossed in five of his 12 points in the third quarter as the Knights closed to within 47-44. McKinley and Jace Lesane finished with nine points each for West. Russ totaled 6 points.

Farmville Central (57) – Zay Bottoms 6, Rondarius M., Tyler J. 13, Jakaleb F. 16, Jaylen A. 8, Nyshawn S., Samuel B., Jayce R. 10, Stephon N. 4, Dejon R.

West Bladen (55) – Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause 2, Jace Lesane 9, Isaiah Minus 12, Nehemiah Cordova, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ 6, Sincere McKinley 9, Isaiah Lloyd, Mark’kus Bass 2, Shyron Thompson 13, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillian, Jeremiah Bryan 2, Rylan Bordeaux.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].