East Bladen and West Bladen players watch the ball as it bounces off the rim during Wednesday’s junior varsity boys’ basketball game.

East Bladen’s Kayelynn Chambers (4) looks for a teammate to pass to as West Bladen’s Lauryn Lesane (11) defends during Wednesday’s junior varsity girls’ basketball game.

The West Bladen junior varsity boys’ basketball team scored the first seven points of the second half, then shut out rival East Bladen in the fourth quarter Wednesday for a 36-16 non-conference win inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium.

West Bladen held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, but East Bladen’s Lakota Schmale scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Eagles (4-9) trim the deficit to 12-10 by halftime. Mark’kus Bass made three 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter as West Bladen (4-3) outscored the Eagles 13-0.

In the JV girls’ game, East Bladen erupted for 20 points in the second quarter en route to a 30-14 win against West Bladen.

West Bladen (4-3) held a 5-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on baskets by Logan Powers and Haley Taylor along with a free throw by Hadley Dove. However, Zarriyah Riddy and Kayla Hall combined to score 15 points in the second quarter that helped the Eagles open a 20-8 lead.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 36, EAST BLADEN 16

East Bladen (16) — Omar Powell 2, Damian Maynor, Benjamin Lent, Ishaq Algozy 2, John High, Joel Lewis, Jason Sutton, Lakota Schmale 8, Darnell Rouse 4.

West Bladen (36) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause, Jace Lessane, Isaiah Minus 4, Nehemiah Cordova, Uzziah Gause, Gaston Russ, Sincere McKinley 4, Isaiah Lloyd 1, Mark’kus Bass 15, Shyron Thompson 7, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillan, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux.

JV GIRLS:: EAST BLADEN 30, WEST BLADEN 14

East Bladen (30) — Kayla Hall 7, Kayelynn Chambers 5, Zariyah Riddy 10, Angelina Jones, Jenniyah Jones 6, Paris Jenkins 2, Lila Young.

West Bladen (14) — Serenity Council, Kynzee Wood, Domonyque Blackwell, Lauryn Lesane, Logan Powers 7, Hadley Dove 1, Abigail Dew, Zir’rihana White, Abigail Dicicio 4, Haley Taylor 2, Amiya McCarty.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Varsity boys: West Bladen 55, East Bladen 33

Varsity girls: East Bladen 46, West Bladen 11

JV boys: West Bladen 36, East Bladen 16

JV girls: East Bladen 30, West Bladen 14

THURSDAY, JAN. 15

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Basketball

Harrells Christian vs. Emereau at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 5:15 p.m.

Bladen County preseason tournament

At Clarkton School of Discovery

Girls: Championship, Bladenboro vs. Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Boys: Championship, Bladenboro vs. Clarkton, 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

7-9-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Bulldogs vs. Wolfpack, 5:45 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Bears vs. Huskies, 6:30 p.m.

Gators vs. Yellow Jackets, 7:15 p.m.

Blue Devils vs. Longhorns, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Fairmont at West Bladen, JV girls 4 p.m., JV boys 5 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

