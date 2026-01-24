TABOR CITY — Junior Kendell Lessane poured in 10 of his game-high 23 points during a 27-8 third quarter blitz Friday night that propelled West Bladen to a 77-47 Southeastern Conference high school boys’ basketball victory over South Columbus.

The win coupled with Fairmont’s 38-33 victory over South Brunswick moved the Knights (13-5, 4-0 Southeastern) into sole possession of first place with a game at South Brunswick scheduled Tuesday.

Asked about turning up the heat during the third quarter surge, West Bladen coach Travis Pait said, “We play with the same intensity in the first quarter that we do in the third quarter. Our guys are used to it. We play 100 miles per hour for 1.5 minutes with each group.

“We just keep coming and coming. Our opponents are not used to it and get tired. We had 11 turnovers at halftime which is a lot for us. They had 14.” In the 2nd half the Stallions had 18 turnovers to only 6 for West.

Lessane connected on 10 of 13 shots from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and two steals. “Kendell is getting better, especially on defense,” Pait said.

Jackson Pait pumped in 15 points and added six assists, four rebounds, four steals and four deflections. Tylik McCall finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Lessane started the third period spurt with a lay-up off a McCall assist and a 6-foot runner. Pait swished a 12-foot baseline jumper, before Lessane and Carnell Lewis both turned steals into lay-ups. McCall drove for a lay-up, then delivered a pass to Lessane for a lay-up and a 51-33 lead.

Keonta Hill drove for a lay-up, McCall made a free throw and Pait hurled in a 10-foot one-hander. Pait and McCall bombed in 3-balls before Lessane hooked in a 4-footer for a 64-37 Knight lead at the quarter break.

Khalil Morgan scored 16 points for South Columbus (5-9, 0-4 Southeastern).

In the junior varsity game, Isaiah Minus and Mark’kus Bass shared West Bladen scoring honors with 18 points each as the Knights rode a 12-7 closing run to a 59-54 victory over South Columbus.

A 26-5 Stallion surge in the third period had overcome a 29-15 West halftime lead and put South on top 41-34. The Knights (9-3, 4-0 Southeastern) pulled even at 47-47 before Minus banked in 3-ball for a 50-47 lead with 2:43 left.

Bass rattled in a 17-footer, and Minus tossed in a runner then turned a Gaston Russ assist into a lay-up. Russ raced for a lay-up that pushed the Knight lead to 58-49.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST BLADEN 77, SOUTH COLUMBUS 47

West Bladen (77) — Jackson Pait 15, Demarion Bryant 3, Keon Whittington, Tylik McCall 13, Kendell Lessane 23, Keonta Hill 6, Jaquan Lesane 2, Jamari Adams-Peterson 6, Carnell Lewis 5, Isaiah Robinson, Ethan Bourhill, Cyncere Jessup, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding 4.

South Columbus (47) — Preston Dager 2, Nasir Hutchinson 9, Jalen Hubbard 2, Logan Todd, Kameron Johnson 10, Jordan Hardy 2, Jaxon Greene, Khalil Morgan 16, Cole Chestnutt, Reed Spivey, Christopher Joseph, Walker Smith 2, Kevonte Phillips 4.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 59, SOUTH COLUMBUS 54

West Bladen (59) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause, Jace Lesane 9, Isaiah Minus 18, Nehemiah Cardona, Uzziah Gause 3, Gaston Russ 7, Isaiah Lloyd, Mark’kus Bass 18, Shyron Thompson 2, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillan, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux 2.

Boys’ Basketball Southeastern Conf All Team W-L W-L West Bladen 4-0 13-5 South Brunswick 3-1 11-5 Whiteville 2-2 8-7 Fairmont 2-2 6-11 Red Springs 1-3 3-13 South Columbus 0-4 5-9

