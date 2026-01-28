NEWTON GROVE — Even though down by five points with 11 seconds remaining, the East Bladen boys’ basketball team wasn’t ready to concede.

Landyn Scott’s 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer tied it at the end of regulation and the Eagles used a 12-0 run in overtime Tuesday night to defeat Hobbton 80-72 in a Carolina Conference thriller.

The win kept East Bladen (5-12, 5-2 Carolina) in third place in the league standings. West Columbus (8-10, 6-2) beat Lakewood 54-49 on Tuesday. East Columbus (7-7, 6-1) is in first place.

Hobbton (5-11, 3-5 Carolina) appeared headed for victory after Javonte Johnson made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining for a 62-57 lead. Tevin McLean connected on a 3-point field goal for East Bladen that cut it to two, then, after Johnson made only one of two free throws, Scott took a pass from Keyshawn Kemp in the right corner and swished the tying 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

The Eagles scored the first five points in overtime and never trailed. After Johnson made a 3-pointer for Hobbton that pulled the Wildcats within 68-66, East Bladen used back-to-back 3-pointers from Scott and McLean, a steal and basket by Scott, layup by Kemp off a pass from Jaden Lewis, and a drive to the basket by McLean to build an 80-66 lead with under a minute to play.

McLean scored 30 points, Scott had 25 and Kemp had 21 for East Bladen.

In the girls’ game, nine East Bladen players scored in a 62-5 triumph against winless Hobbton (0-8, 0-8 Carolina). Ariel Cromartie had 11 points to lead the scoring for East Bladen (14-4, 5-2 Carolina).

In the junior varsity boys’ game, Lakota Schmale and Darnell Rouse combined for 29 points in helping East Bladen to a 52-40 victory. Schmale had 15 points for the Eagles (7-10, 6-1 Carolina), who led at the end of each quarter.

East Bladen is scheduled to host North Duplin on Wednesday. The JV boys’ game tips at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls at 6 and varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS: EAST BLADEN 80, HOBBTON 72

East Bladen (80) — Keyshawn Kemp 21, Tevin McLean 30, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe, Jaden Lewis 2, Landyn Scott 25, Conner Hill, Dashon Campbell 2.

Hobbton (72) — Reggie Thompson, Amir Tate 15, Javonte Johnson 25, Richard Simpson 13, Lathan Warren 3, Isaiah Collins, Idaris Eason 16.

GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 62, HOBBTON 5

East Bladen (62) — Kayla Hall 6, Aaliyah Monroe 3, Ellen Battle 6, Ariel Cromartie 11, Tyliah Freeman 6, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 7, Jones, Nia McKoy 6, Niyah Wooten 12, Grayce Edwards 5.

Hobbton (5) — Valorie Bartolo 2, Zariyana Williams 3.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 52, HOBBTON 40

East Bladen (52) — Omar Powell 6, Damian Maynor, Ishaq Algozy 1, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 6, Jason Sutton 6, Benjamin Lent 2, Lakota Schmale 15, Prince McKoy, Darnell Rouse 14, Tyrone Freeman 2.

Hobbton (40) — B. McLamb 14, T. Williams 2, Z. Holmes 1, J. Johnson, 20, O. Sheets 1, C. Retts 2.

