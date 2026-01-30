CLARKTON — Travaughn Shipman scored 18 points and Shawn Davisson had 12 Thursday as Clarkton School of Discovery defeated Nakina 45-27 in a middle school boys’ basketball game inside Harold L. Ford Gymnasium.

Davisson connected on a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws in the first quarter as the Blue Devils (2-3) bolted to a 15-4 advantage. Shipman had eight points in the first half and 10 points in the second half. Mari Byrd and Aiden Wooten each knocked down a 3-pointer.

In the girls game, Zoey Graham netted 16 points as Clarkton (1-3) won its first game, topping Nakina 23-18. Graham scored six points in the first and second quarters in helping the Blue Devils take a 12-4 halftime lead. Clarkton held off Nakina’s attempted rally in the second half.

In Whiteville, Mackenzie Herring and Maddi McLean combined for 23 points in leading Whiteville Central to a 31-16 triumph against Tar Heel. DeAnna Davis led the Panthers (2-2) with nine points.

Results of the Tar Heel at Whiteville Central boys’ game was not available.

BOYS: CLARKTON 45, NAKINA 27

Nakina (27) — Kaleb Clark 4, Graydi Canady 14, Rayden Ward 4, Tristen McLemore 1, Elisha Farmer 3, Seth Rivenbark 1.

Clarkton (45) — Shawn Davisson 12, Jaylin Ballard 2, Dyson Moore 2. Markel Jacobs 3, Travaughn Shipman 18, Tyquan Jones 2, Braylan Smith, Malakye Rogers, Mari Byrd 3, Chatham Rigsbee, Trasyn Smith, Aiden Wooten 3, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson.

GIRLS: CLARKTON 23, NAKINA 17

Nakina (18) — K. Beck 7, B. Lloryd 10, Ericha F. 1.

Clarkton (23) — Khloey Smith 3, Zoey Graham 16, Skyy Johnson 2, Isabel Gardner 2, Ronnae McLean, Jamaya Jones, Chyna Smith, Cionni Smith, Harmonie Purdie, K Utley, Josi Ward, Ruby Arnold.

GIRLS: WHITEVILLE 31, TAR HEEL 16

Tar Heel (16) — Zeniyah Pemberton, Londyn Douglas 4, DeAnna Davis 9, Allyzon Sandoval, Bryanna Brady, Tahari Cromartie, McKenzie Wright, Kaydence Monroe, Betsy Martinez 3, Jewel Drye, Alitzel Ortiz.

Whiteville (31) — Elijah Thompson 4, Maddi McLean 11, Emma Miller 2, Carlett Long 2, Mackenzie Herring 12.

Middle School Boys Basketball W-L Bladenboro 5-0 Clarkton 2-3 Elizabethtown 0-4 Emereau 5-4 Tar Heel 1-2

Middle School Girls Basketball W-L Bladenboro 5-0 Clarkton 1-3 Elizabethtown 3-2 Emereau 5-4 Tar Heel 2-2

THURSDAY, JAN. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Varsity boys: North Duplin 62, East Bladen 54

Varsity girls: East Bladen 44, North Duplin 38

JV boys: East Bladen 31, North Duplin 25

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Basketball

Boys: Clarkton 45, Nakina 27

Boys: Tar Heel at Whiteville

Girls: Clarkton 23, Nakina 17

Girls: Whiteville 31, Tar Heel 16

RECREATION

Basketball

7-9-Year-Old Girls

Pirates 8, Bulldogs 7

10-12-Year-Old Girls

Sky 17, Sparks 0

10-12-Year-Old Boys

Mavericks 17, Heat 5

Pacers 30, Knicks 12

FRIDAY, JAN. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Whiteville at West Bladen, JV girls 4 p.m.; JV boys 5 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 31

RECREATION

Basketball

Lil Knights at West Bladen High gym

College

Semifinals

Duke vs. N.C. State, 8:30 a.m.

Wake Forest vs. UNC, 9 a.m.

Championship

Winners, 9:40 a.m

NBA

Semifinals

Thunder vs. Knicks, 8:30 a.m.

Spurs vs. Lakers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Winners, 9:40 a.m.

